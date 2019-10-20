Huskies Shut Out by Gophers

The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota women's hockey teams squared off in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Gophers blanked the Huskies 3-0 with goals by Alex Woken and Grace Zumwinkle in the first period and another by Olivia Knowles in the second.

St. Cloud State struggled to find the back of the net and was outshot 28-21 by Minnesota.

The Huskies fall to 2-3 and 0-3 WCHA while the Gophers improve to 7-0 and 3-0 WCHA. The teams will face off in game two on Sunday at 2:07 p.m.