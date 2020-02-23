The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team lost their second straight game on the road against the University of Minnesota-Crookston to close out the regular season on Saturday.

Crookston got ahead of SCSU 19-15 in the first quarter, but the Huskies rallied in the second to hold a 37-36 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Golden Eagles moved ahead of the Huskies again, entering the final frame up 58-55. SCSU got within one point of Crookston twice in the fourth quarter, but could not hold on, losing it 79-72.

Nikki Kilboten led the team with 21 points, four steals, three rebounds, and a block. Tori Wortz finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Madelin Dammann added 16 points and three rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 19-7 and 16-6 NSIC. They will host a game in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday. The time and opponent for that game have yet to be determined.