Huskies Drop First Contest Since December

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team came up short against Wayne State College on Friday, snapping a 10-game winning streak.

The Huskies struggled on both sides of the ball all night long. WSC outscored SCSU in every quarter, despite improved defense for the Huskies in the second half.

St. Cloud State trailed by 11 after the first quarter,17 at the break, and 20 by the end of the third. The Huskies fell to the Wildcats 79-58.

Tori Wortz led the team with 15 points and five rebounds. Nikki Kilboten added 14 points and 11 rebounds for her second straight double-double. Madelin Dammann finished with 14 points and two steals.

The Huskies fall to 16-5 and 13-4 NSIC. They will host Augustana University (13-8) on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.