Boy Hurt in Hunting Accident in Douglas County

NELSON (WJON News) -- A boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself while hunting.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday near Nelson.

The person who called 911 said the boy shot himself in the leg.

He was able to walk to a nearby property and ask for help. He was flown from the scene by Life Link, but the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

