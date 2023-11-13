Boy Hurt in Hunting Accident in Douglas County
NELSON (WJON News) -- A boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself while hunting.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday near Nelson.
The person who called 911 said the boy shot himself in the leg.
He was able to walk to a nearby property and ask for help. He was flown from the scene by Life Link, but the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
