ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- United Way of Central Minnesota has announced it is launching "United to Fill the SNAP Gap", a community effort to ensure no one in central Minnesota goes hungry.

Beginning on Saturday, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will experience delays due to the federal government shutdown.

Through its Community Resiliency initiatives, United Way of Central Minnesota is providing emergency funding to local food shelves and food programs preparing for a surge in demand. These funds will help ensure shelves stay stocked.

If you want to help fill the SNAP Gap, you can make a donation to the United Way on its website. Also, if you or someone you know needs food assistance, call 2-1-1 or visit 211unitedway.org to be connected with local resources.