Hundreds of Crashes Reported Statewide on Monday

UNDATED -- Hundreds of vehicles crashed or went into the ditch Monday due to our slippery roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to a total of 310 crashes statewide between 5:00 a.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Thirty-three people were hurt in those crashes, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities.

Troopers also assisted with 429 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch, and 31 semis that jackknifed.