Hugo J. Ledermann, 93, Cold Spring

September 20, 1929 - April 2, 2023

attachment-Hugo Ledermann loading...

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Hugo Ledermann. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the church, followed by lunch and a private service at the cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Hugo was born in Perham, MN in 1929. He was raised on a dairy farm along with six other siblings of which Bob and Rosella remain to cherish those memories. It was there that he met his wife, Gloria, and they were united in marriage in 1955.

Hugo’s Army enlistment took them to Texas and their early life journey together found them putting down roots in Cold Spring in 1961. Together they built their forever family home on a hill north of town where they still lived, complete with a Log Cabin and Windmill relocated from Perham.

Hugo spent his final days in their family home with his wife of 68 years and their 5 children and spouses helping and supporting them. Maggie and Jerry (AK), Cathy and Gary (MN), John (IL), Rick and Kathy (FL), and Chuck and Kris (MN). Hugo and Gloria were blessed with a legacy of 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.

During his 93 years, prayer time was a priority. He was a jack of all trades building and fixing almost everything. Hard work didn’t deter him, and he passed those traits along to his family. Hugo worked for 30 years in various positions at the Cold Spring Granite Company where he felt appreciated by the company even after retirement.

When he wasn’t working, Hugo was active in the Knights of Columbus including being the Grand Knight for some years and serving as Honor Guard for fallen members. He was a Boy Scout leader, American Legion member, Wakefield Township board member, and an active St. Boniface Church volunteer and usher. Hugo and Gloria were known for making up to 600# of savory and pulled peanut brittle before Christmas for many to enjoy. Working with his hands continued in his retirement. He became a skilled Wood Carver and made intricate wood carving projects, as well as many latch hook rugs, which will enhance his legacy forever. Hugo’s daily love of Ice Cream never ended and nighttime bowls were a must, even to his final meal.

The St. Cloud Veterans Administration hospital has been a second home to Hugo for the past 30 years. Hugo attended as a volunteer and later a participant in the adult daycare program, where he felt the love and respect of the exceptional and caring staff of health care professionals. Hugo was honored by being presented with a beautiful hand-made ‘Military Quilt of Honor’ during a formal ceremony, surrounded by his family, prior to his passing.

Hugo has enjoyed a long and blessed life and he will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Quilts of Gratitude/Quilts of Honor

c/o Sue Carroll

10756 Loon Call Drive SW

Nisswa, MN 56468