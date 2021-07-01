Howard C. Klofstad, 80, Princeton

May 12, 1941 - June 27, 2021

Howard C. Klofstad, age 80 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Elim Home in Milaca. Howard Carl Klofstad was born to Arthur and Alice (Hanson) Klofstad on May 12, 1941, in Plentywood, Montana. He graduated from high school and went on to work in sales and then was the plant manager for a manufacturing company for many years. Howard was married to Arlene Shipman, and together they lived happily married taking care of their farm and animals. Howard enjoyed spending time golfing, running the tractor, and four-wheeling around his property. He loved spending time with Arlene and living life to the fullest.

Howard is survived by his wife, Arlene; siblings, Anita, Gleny, Ione, Pamela, Wendy, and Art. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Art; and siblings, Robert and Lynea.