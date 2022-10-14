When you read something that says fright and caring in the same sentence for a Haunted House it doesn't seem possible. But stop and really think about it, bet you will be able to figure out soon enough how it's done.

The haunting season is here, and by the day I see more and more haunted houses, mazes, fields and more opening for the season. So pull up your big girl panties, put on a brave face and get ready to get scared. Okay, I might be saying that to myself since I can scare easily and if you were to walk through a haunted anything with me, I probably won't be walking...I'll be sprinting. But I digress.

Back to how anyone can combine fright and caring. Have you figured it out yet as I stall? St. Cloud State University's TKE (Tau Kappa Epsilon) is holding a Haunted House coming up at the end of the month, Tuesday, October 25-27 6pm-10pm and they have been able to do what some would think impossible, scare and care. I know what you're thinking, come on Megan, you can't scare and care, but you can if the proceeds go to a good cause!

Get our free mobile app

Was able to have a conversation with the chapters President Chris Wicklund after seeing a post on Facebook about their upcoming event and he gladly answered a few of my questions.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

How long has the fraternity being the Haunted House?

This will be our fifth year! We wanted to reach a more community based level this year instead of the SCSU campus.

Meaning anyone and everyone is welcome to attend.

How did you decide on the charity St. Jude's Children's Hospital?

We are a fraternity and we nationally endorse St. Jude's Children's Hospital all the time. We are their number one contributor to donations.

It's only $5 to enter if you dare and the proceeds will be helping St. Jude's Children's Hospital as mentioned above.

What ages would you suggest coming to your Haunted House?

Any ages are allowed

And on their event page you'll see someone else asked if the event will be kid friendly and they reassured "Yes, this event will be kid friendly!"

What is your favorite part of the haunted house people should keep an eye out for?

My favorite part is we added new LED lights throughout the whole house so we can definitely do a lot there.

Lastly, (I had to ask it), someone who is a scaredy-cat like me, on a scale of 1-10 how frightened would I be?

If you're easily scared maybe 7 or 8 out of 10!

Meaning children and anyone who enjoys a haunted house that is for a good cause will be just fine and join for the fright fun at TKE, located at 702 7th Ave. S. St. Cloud, MN 56301.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by TKE SCSU via Facebook Photo by TKE SCSU via Facebook loading...

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies