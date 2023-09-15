Deputies Rush to Help Save Horses Before Barn Catches Fire

DELANO (WJON News) -- Deputies and employees had to move quickly overnight to help save a number of horses before the barn they were in caught fire.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office was called to a structure fire at Steeple View Farm and Equestrian Center at about 2:00 a.m. Friday.

The farm is located along County Road 13 in Franklin Township near Delano.

When deputies arrived the arena area of the farm was fully engulfed in flames. They helped the employees with removing the horses from the barn prior to the barn catching fire.

One employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time there are no known deaths or injuries to the horses at the facility.

The Delano and Watertown Fire Departments responded to put out the fire. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

