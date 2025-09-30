What's up, Homie?

This goofy boy is super sweet -- and ready to be part of your life.

Two-year-old Homie is a big boy at 76 pounds. He's good with cats, other dogs and kids. He's sweet and cuddly and likes getting butt scratches and hugs all day long -- but then again, don't we all?

The staff at the Tri-County Humane Society say he likes to sleep with his person, as well.

He's neutered and chipped.

Homie isn't completely housetrained yet, so they say setting a schedule will help with consistency. And they can recommend some resources to help with the process.

Homie loves to play tug-of-war, so some heavy duty toys are in order.

And look at that face! He's all squeeshy and doofy -- a perfect partner in crime for someone lucky.

Wanna meet this amazing pupper?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, C.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: