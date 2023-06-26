Homeland Security Plans Disaster Drill in Monticello

Homeland Security Plans Disaster Drill in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - There will be lots of activity Tuesday at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be conducting a series of tests to determine the readiness of local and state authorities to respond to a simulated disaster.

The tests will study the responses by:

  • The Minnesota Department of Public Safety,
  • Xcel Energy and the staff of the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant,
  • The Minnesota Departments of:
    • Agriculture
    • Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board
    • Health
    • Human Services
    • Military Affairs
    • Natural Resources
    • State Patrol
    • Transportation
    • Pollution Control
    • Education
  • Sherburne and Wright Counties,
  • The City of Monticello,
  • U.S. Department of Homeland Security,
  • FEMA Region V,
  • Nuclear Regulatory Commission,
  • Volunteer Agencies.

This is an annual, planned, exercise and nearby residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see emergency officials responding to the scene.

