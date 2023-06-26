Homeland Security Plans Disaster Drill in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - There will be lots of activity Tuesday at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be conducting a series of tests to determine the readiness of local and state authorities to respond to a simulated disaster.
The tests will study the responses by:
- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety,
- Xcel Energy and the staff of the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant,
- The Minnesota Departments of:
- Agriculture
- Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board
- Health
- Human Services
- Military Affairs
- Natural Resources
- State Patrol
- Transportation
- Pollution Control
- Education
- Sherburne and Wright Counties,
- The City of Monticello,
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security,
- FEMA Region V,
- Nuclear Regulatory Commission,
- Volunteer Agencies.
This is an annual, planned, exercise and nearby residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see emergency officials responding to the scene.