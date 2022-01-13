Home Listings Down, Sales Up in 2021 in Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The hot housing market continued through 2021.

Minnesota Realtors says here in the central region despite fewer homes going on the market, the number of homes sold went up.

There were 9,427 new listings in 2021, which is 208 fewer than the year before. However, 8,088 homes were sold, which is 10 more than in 2020.

The median sale price went up over 15 percent to $305,000.

Get our free mobile app

And, the number of days that homes were on the market went down from 43 in 2020 to 29 in 2021.