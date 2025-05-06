Holly Gunther, 66, Foley

December 11, 1958 - May 1, 2025

attachment-Holly Gunther loading...

Holly Ann Gunther, age 66, passed away on May 1st at 1:42 p.m., surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Jamestown, North Dakota, Holly brought light and energy into every room she entered. A loving mother, grandmother, and sister, she lived life with creativity, warmth, and a wicked sense of humor that left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Holly had many talents and passions. She was a gifted hairstylist, a skilled florist, and an accomplished quilter. She had a flair for cooking and a deep love for animals. Holly took pride in renovating her homes with her own hands, transforming spaces with her DIY spirit and an eye for beauty. She was a collector of antiques, sunglasses, and bold fashion—always expressing her vibrant personality through the things she loved.

She is survived by her children, Ovid (Jamie), Logan (Bette), and Scott; her beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle, Gage, and Jenner; her sister, Shari; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laverne; father, Wally; and brother, Dave. Her life touched many, and her memory will live on through the stories, laughter, and love she leaves behind.

A celebration of Holly’s life will be held on Monday, May 12, from 4–7 p.m. at the Sable Inn Bed & Breakfast Event Hall in Foley, Minnesota. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend and share in remembering her remarkable life.