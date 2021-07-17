Holly Ball 2021 Gala Returning to In-Person This December

ST. CLOUD -- An annual central Minnesota fundraiser will return to an in-person format this winter.

The CentraCare Foundation announced this week that sponsors and guests will be able to attend Holly Ball 2021 in-person at River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday, December 4th. This year's theme is "Holly Ball: A Celebration of Music."

Last year's gala was held virtually but still raised over $600,000. The funds raised by the event benefit the Coborn Cancer Center, CentraCare Hospice, and the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

