CentraCare Switches Gears, Will Hold Holly Ball 2021 Virtually

ST. CLOUD -- An annual central Minnesota fundraiser is changing formats this year.

After previously announcing that the 2021 Holly Ball event would be held in person, CentraCare is now switching gears and going virtual.

President and CEO Dr. Ken Holmen says the decision was made based on the high number of COVID-19 cases and high positivity rate in central Minnesota ahead of the December 4th event.

This year's theme is "Holly Ball: A Celebration of Music." Last year's gala was also held virtually and raised over $600,000.

Get our free mobile app

The funds raised by the event benefit the Coborn Cancer Center, CentraCare Hospice, and the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors