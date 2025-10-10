UNDATED (WJON News) -- Mark your calendars, the annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has announced this year's schedule. The train will be running from November 22nd through December 18th, with stops in Minnesota starting on December 12th and ending on December 17th.

The Minnesota leg of the tour will feature the band American Authors for the first half, who are known for their breakout hit "Best Day Of My Life", and the band Lanco during the second half, with their big hit "Greatest Love Story".

Minnesota Tour Schedule:

December 12th - 2:15 p.m. - La Crescent (American Authors)

December 12th - 3:45 p.m. - Winona (American Authors)

December 12th - 5:45 p.m. - Wabasha (American Authors)

December 12th - 7:15 p.m. - Red Wing (American Authors)

December 12th - 8:45 p.m. - Hastings (American Authors)

December 13th - 5:15 p.m. - Cottage Grove (American Authors)

December 13th - 7:00 p.m. - St. Paul/Union Depot (American Authors)

December 14th - 5:00 pm. - Golden Valley (American Authors)

December 14th - 6:15 p.m. - St. Louis Park (American Authors)

December 14th - 8:15 p.m. - Minneapolis (American Authors)

December 15th - 4:30 p.m. - Loretto (Lanco)

December 15th - 6:00 p.m. - Buffalo (Lanco)

December 15th - 7:30 p.m. - Annandale (Lanco)

December 15th - 9:00 p.m. - Eden Valley (Lanco)

December 16th - 10:15 a.m. - Glenwood (Lanco)

December 16th - 11:45 a.m. - Alexandria (Lanco)

December 16th - 2:45 p.m. - Detroit Lakes (Lanco)

December 16th - 4:20 p.m. - Mahnomen (Lanco)

December 16th - 6:15 p.m. - Plummer (Lanco)

December 16th - 7:45 p.m. - Thief River Falls (Lanco)

December 17th - 4:30 p.m. - Elbo Lake (Lanco)

Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. Canadian Pacific donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.