BOWLUS -- A Holdingford woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on 450th Street, about three miles south of Bowlus.

Twenty-year-old Alexis Kunstleben was going west when she lost control of her car on the icy road, went into the ditch, and rolled.

She was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.