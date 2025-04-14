Holdingford Man Injured in Saturday Motorcycle Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday evening.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 9 and 440th Street about two miles north of Holdingford.
The caller reported a single motorcycle crash with the rider lying injured in the ditch.
The sheriff's office says 47-year-old Jason Klein was southbound on County Road 9 and lost control while negotiating a curve, entered the ditch, and crashed.
Klein was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.
The sheriff's office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
