Holdingford Man Injured in Saturday Motorcycle Crash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 9 and 440th Street about two miles north of Holdingford.

The caller reported a single motorcycle crash with the rider lying injured in the ditch.

The sheriff's office says 47-year-old Jason Klein was southbound on County Road 9 and lost control while negotiating a curve, entered the ditch, and crashed.

Klein was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

