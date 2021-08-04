Hill Museum & Manuscript Library Receives $5 Million Grant

COLLEGEVILLE -- Hill Museum & Manuscript Library at Collegeville has received a $5 million grant.

Arcadia, a charitable fund of Lisbet Rausing and Peter Baldwin, has awarded a five-year grant to the program at St. John's University. It will focus on digitizing, archiving, and cataloging endangered manuscript collections outside of Europe.

Hill Museum & Manuscript Library was established in 1965 as a global cultural organization whose mission is to preserve and share the world's manuscript heritage. It has formed partnerships with over 600 libraries and archives worldwide.

