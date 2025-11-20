Update: Identity Of Woman In Highway 95 Tragedy Remains Unknown
NORTH BRANCH (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more information about a fiery fatal crash that happened on Monday night, but we still don't know the name of the woman who died.
Read More: Fatal Highway 95 Collision In Isanti County: What Happened? |
The Patrol says the woman's body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner to be identified.
The driver of the semi involved in the crash was 53-year-old Harold Larsen of Pine River. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Highway 95 in Isanti County. The woman was driving a Jeep Patriot traveling west on the highway when the vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Mack Semi Truck. The Jeep was immediately fully engulfed in fire upon impact. Both vehicles came to a rest on the northbound side of Highway 95.
Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt