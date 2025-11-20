NORTH BRANCH (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more information about a fiery fatal crash that happened on Monday night, but we still don't know the name of the woman who died.

The Patrol says the woman's body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner to be identified.

The driver of the semi involved in the crash was 53-year-old Harold Larsen of Pine River. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Highway 95 in Isanti County. The woman was driving a Jeep Patriot traveling west on the highway when the vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Mack Semi Truck. The Jeep was immediately fully engulfed in fire upon impact. Both vehicles came to a rest on the northbound side of Highway 95.