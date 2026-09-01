Driver Injured In Highway 55 Rollover Near Annandale Early Tuesday Morning
ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday on Highway 55 near Annandale.
Thirty-one-year-old Angela Frame of Buffalo was traveling west when her vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
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