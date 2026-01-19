ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 9:00 p.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford.

Thirty-one-year-old Ryan Blomquist of Rockford was traveling westbound when his vehicle went off the road near Gabler Avenue Southeast. Blomquist was taken to Buffalo Emergency with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Patrol was assisted by Alina Health, Wright County Sheriff's Office, and Rockford Fire Department.