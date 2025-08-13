Highway 55 Bridge Over Clearwater River to Reopen Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who frequently use Highway 55 between Kimball and South Haven.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Highway 55 bridge over the Clearwater River will reopen Thursday, and the detour will be lifted.

The bridge closed in early June so crews could resurface the bridge deck, replace the approach panels and joints, and upgrade the railing and steel barrier approaches.

The $860,000 project improves safety, lowers maintenance costs, and provides a smoother ride.

