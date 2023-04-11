Highway 301 Detour in Southeast St. Cloud Starts Monday

Highway 301 Detour in Southeast St. Cloud Starts Monday

Photo: MnDOT

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The detour on Highway 301 in southeast St. Cloud starts on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be working on the entire length of the highway which is only about a mile long and stretches from Highway 10 to 15th Avenue Southeast.

The highway is adjacent to the Minnesota Correctional Facility.  In conjunction with the highway reconstruction, the historic retaining wall will be repaired.  The tall section of the wall will be rebuilt with a concrete core and stone facing.  The shorter walls will be rebuilt as original fieldstone walls.

Get our free mobile app

The road closure will remain in place until September.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON