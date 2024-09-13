Highway 25 Mississippi Bridge Overnight Closures Scheduled

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Drivers who use the Highway 25 Mississippi River Bridge in Monticello should be aware of some overnight closings in the next two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary to complete the concrete deck work.

Highway 25 will be closed between River Street and Sherburne County Road 11/14.

The closures are scheduled from...

8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18th to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19th

8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19th to 5:00 a.m. Friday, September 20th

8:00 p.m. Monday, September 23rd to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24th

8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24th until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25th.

Those closures are weather-dependent.

Highway 25 remains one lane, each way in the work zone until the end of October.

