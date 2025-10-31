One Driver Injured In Highway 25 Crash Near Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday, just before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 25 in Buffalo. Both vehicles were traveling south when they collided.
Twenty-one-year-old Nathan Enter of Buffalo was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-seven-year-old Paitin Dubois of Buffalo was not hurt.
