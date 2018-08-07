Highway 24 Closed While Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash

ANNANDALE -- Highway 24 is closed near County Road 39 in Annandale Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash that happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. on the roadway.

Troopers say a van was in the southbound lane of Highway 24 when it veered into the northbound lane. A dump truck in the northbound lane moved to the left, the van corrected and hit the dump truck head-on.

WJON will have updates to this story as more information becomes available.