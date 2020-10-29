Highway 24 Railroad Crossing in Clear Lake to Close for Repairs

CLEAR LAKE -- Repair work in Clear Lake next week will close a busy railroad crossing.

Starting Monday at 7:00 a.m., Burlington Northern-Santa Fe crews will be repairing the tracks at the Highway 24 crossing.

The closure will force drivers to detour around the work zone the entire week. The detour will be in place until approximately 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 6th.

Highway 24 northbound traffic to Highway 10 will be routed via Church Street to 1st Avenue.

Highway 24 southbound traffic looking to connect with Interstate 94 will come off Highway 10 at 1st Avenue and be routed to State Street.

You should expect delays.