Highway 23 South Gap Opening to Traffic

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The three-year Highway 23 Gaps project in central Minnesota is wrapping up.

The seven miles of Highway 23 between Paynesville and New London known as the South Gap is reopening to traffic Monday.

The project creates four lanes of highway, completing a project that was funded through the Corridors of Commerce program.

There may be some lane closures on the northbound section of the highway while crews finish closing the crossover lanes. That work is expected to wrap up by the end of this week.

With the completion of the project, Highway 23 now has four lanes from Willmar to Foley.

