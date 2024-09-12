Highway 23 Detour Being Lifted as Project Nears Completion

MILACA (WJON News) -- Another major road construction project in central Minnesota is wrapping up.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 23 from Milaca to Bock will reopen to traffic by Friday afternoon. It marks the completion of the Highway 23 project from Milaca to the east of Ogilvie.

The $6.5-million project started in May and included a new road surface, updated drainage, and improved access and safety along that 12-mile stretch of highway.

Drivers may encounter a short-term lane or shoulder closure as crews put the finishing touches on the project.

