Highway 23 Detour Being Lifted as Project Nears Completion
MILACA (WJON News) -- Another major road construction project in central Minnesota is wrapping up.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 23 from Milaca to Bock will reopen to traffic by Friday afternoon. It marks the completion of the Highway 23 project from Milaca to the east of Ogilvie.
The $6.5-million project started in May and included a new road surface, updated drainage, and improved access and safety along that 12-mile stretch of highway.
Drivers may encounter a short-term lane or shoulder closure as crews put the finishing touches on the project.
LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore
From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz