ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5:40 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 6 in St. Joseph Township.

Twenty-seven-year-old Curtis Kaml was traveling south on the highway when his motorcycle crashed.

Kaml was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, St. Joseph Police Department, Waite Park Police, and Mayo Ambulance.

