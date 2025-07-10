Cold Spring Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Highway 23
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a motorcycle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5:40 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 6 in St. Joseph Township.
Twenty-seven-year-old Curtis Kaml was traveling south on the highway when his motorcycle crashed.
Kaml was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, St. Joseph Police Department, Waite Park Police, and Mayo Ambulance.
