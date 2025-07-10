Cold Spring Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Highway 23

Cold Spring Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Highway 23

WJON

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5:40 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 6 in St. Joseph Township.

Twenty-seven-year-old Curtis Kaml was traveling south on the highway when his motorcycle crashed.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Kaml was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, St. Joseph Police Department, Waite Park Police, and Mayo Ambulance.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

25 Board Games That We All Played in the '70s

From well-known favorites like Clue to cult classics like Masterpiece, these 1970s board games bring a wave of nostalgia for a time when life felt simpler — and maybe even a little more exciting.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON