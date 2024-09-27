Highway 169 Reopens to Traffic in East-Central Minnesota

MILACA (WJON News) -- A road construction project between Milaca and Princeton is finished and the detour has been lifted.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes of Highway 169 are now open to traffic.

The $7.8-million project improved the road surface, upgraded drainage, and added a J-turn in Pease.

The County Road 8 detour has been lifted and the signs are being removed. Drivers may encounter a periodic lane closure into mid-October as crews haul away traffic control devices and wrap up the remaining tasks.

