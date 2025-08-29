Nowthen Woman Hurt in Sherburne County Crash Thursday

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when their SUV left the road and rolled over on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 169 in Elk River just before 6:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Shari Nemeth of Nowthen was traveling south when she ran off the road to the right, causing her SUV to roll.

Nemeth was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

