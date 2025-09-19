Sauk Rapids Man Hurt in Highway 15 Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud on Friday.

The incident happened on southbound Highway 15 at 11:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old David Robinson of Sauk Rapids was stopped at a red light at 8th Street North when a second car, driven by 75-year-old Carlton Goettsche of Sauk Rapids, collided with Robinson's car.

Goettsche suffered non-threatening injuries. His passenger, 66-year-old Larry Cameron of Sauk Rapids, and Robinson were not hurt.

