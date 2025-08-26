CUSHING (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday on Highway 10 near Cushing.

A pickup pulling a camper was traveling east when it entered the median, over corrected, crossed both lanes, entered the ditch sideways and rolled.

The driver, 62-year-old Brenda Johnson of Bethel, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger, 30-year-old Lisa Bernhagen of Bethel, was also taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the Randall Fire Department, and Mayo EMS.