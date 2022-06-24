Highway 10 North of Randall Closed Due to Flooding

RANDALL -- Residents in Randall in Morrison County are dealing with flooding issues Friday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they are checking on residents in the community after heavy rain fell overnight.

Also, flood waters have covered Highway 10 in both the northbound and southbound lanes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the road is closed between Bison Road (1 mile west of the Randall area) and 200th Street (near Randall).

Get our free mobile app

Look out for flooding.