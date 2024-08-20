Highway 10 in St. Cloud to Close for Bridge Removal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another large piece of the Highway 10/Highway 23 reconstruction project in St. Cloud takes place next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 10 starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday and continuing through Wednesday, August 28th. The closure will be from 15th Avenue Southeast to East St. Germain Street.

MnDOT says the 52-hour closure is necessary to remove the old eastbound Highway 23 bridge beams. The westbound beams were removed last year.

The westbound detour will be via 15th Avenue to Lincoln Avenue to eastbound Highway 23 to County Road 1 to County Road 3 and back to Highway 10.

The eastbound detour will be Highway 15 southbound to Highway 23 to Lincoln Avenue Southeast to 15th Avenue and back to Highway 10.

Drivers should use alternate routes or will need to follow the detours.

