Authorities Look Into Cause Of Fatal Crash Near Rice

Authorities Look Into Cause Of Fatal Crash Near Rice

Lee Voss - WJON

RICE (WJON News) -- A semi driver died in a crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday near Rice.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The sixty-nine-year-old man from Thief River Falls was driving east on Highway 10 when the rig left the road and went into the ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released.

Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings

With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings. 

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON