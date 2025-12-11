RICE (WJON News) -- A semi driver died in a crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday near Rice.

The sixty-nine-year-old man from Thief River Falls was driving east on Highway 10 when the rig left the road and went into the ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released.