Authorities Look Into Cause Of Fatal Crash Near Rice
RICE (WJON News) -- A semi driver died in a crash in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday near Rice.
The sixty-nine-year-old man from Thief River Falls was driving east on Highway 10 when the rig left the road and went into the ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released.
