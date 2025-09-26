Three-car Crash In Sherburne County Leaves One Injured

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 10 in Haven Township.

A Ford Fusion was stopped in the lane for traffic.  A Ford F-150 was going west on Highway 10 when it collided with the Fusion.  The Fusion then collided with a Honda Passport that was also stopped in traffic.

A passenger in the Fusion, a 17-year-old girl from Becker, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.   No one else was hurt in the crash.

The driver of the F-150 was 18-year-old Jacob Lauerman of Clear Lake. The driver of the Fusion was 42-year-old Shannon Schollhedquist of Becker.  The driver of the Honda was 67-year-old Garret Schrupp of Chanhassen.

St. Cloud Police assisted at the scene.

