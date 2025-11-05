Crash at Busy Becker Intersection Leaves Two Men Hurt
BECKER (WJON News) -- Two men went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Becker on Wednesday.
The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 10 at Sherburne County Road 8.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Bruce Roiland of Elk River was heading west on Highway 10 and was making a left turn onto County Road when his car collided with an eastbound pickup driven by 63-year-old Randy Laabs of South Haven.
Both men went to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
