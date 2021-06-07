Highs in the 90s Expected Through At Least Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- The hot stretch of weather will continue this week with highs in the 90s expected through Friday, and then upper 80s after that.

Monday was the 4th day in a row with a high of at least 90 degrees at St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud broke the record for high temperatures both on Friday and on Saturday. We also set record max low temperatures on Saturday morning and on Sunday morning.

By the end of the week, we may see as many as seven days in a row with highs in the 90s. The record number of days that St. Cloud has seen highs in the 90s is 14 days in a row back in July of 1936.

We have had similar stretches of hot weather in June a handful of times before, but never this early in the month.

