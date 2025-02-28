High Winds Causing Power Outages in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The strong winds are causing power outages in Central Minnesota.
East Central Energy says nearly 1,900 members in its service area were experiencing scattered wind-related outages.
The hardest hit were areas just north of Sartell, east of Foley, and from Cambridge north to Mora and surrounding areas.
As of 1:00 p.m. most of the widespread outages had been restored. However, crews were continuing to work on scattered outages.
The outages just keep coming in so they ask members to follow the live outage map on their website for the most current information.
High winds can cause downed trees and lines. They remind members they should never attempt to move branches. The line could still be energized.
