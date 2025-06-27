Boaters Should Slow Down As Water Levels Rise In Stearns County

STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Recent heavy rains have the Stearns County Sheriff's Office issuing a No Wake restriction on some area lakes.

Lake levels in the Clearwater Lake area have risen to the point where a No Wake restriction is being issued for Clearwater Lake, Grass Lake, Lake Augusta, and Lake Caroline. The restriction is for boats within 300 feet of shore.

High water levels in the Cold Spring and Richmond area have sheriff's officials requesting that boaters take precautions with their speed when they are within 300 feet of shore to protect shorelines from damage.

Lake levels are historically prone to changing quickly on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes, Lake Koronis, Rice Lake, and Two Rivers Lake.

Public accesses will be marked with the appropriate signage.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles