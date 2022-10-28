High School Volleyball Playoff Results October 27

Section 84A

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Elk River 1

(Sartell will play at top seeded Rogers Tuesday)

Section 83A

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0

(28-26, 25-23, 25-13)(Ava Athman had 14 kills and 12 digs and Alexis Helmin had 13 kills for Sauk Rapids)

Detroit Lakes 3, Apollo 0

(DL will host Sauk Rapids Tuesday)

Rocori 3, Becker 0

Alexandria 3, Little Falls 0

(Alexandria plays at Rocori Tuesday)

Section 6AA

Cathedral 3, Royalton 0

(25-14, 25-10, 25-13)(Kayla Sexton had 11 kills and 19 digs and Ellie Voth had 9 kills for Cathedral)

Milaca 3, Pierz 0

(Milaca plays at Cathedral Tuesday)

Melrose 3, Staples-Motley 0

(Melrose will play at top seeded Sauk Centre Tuesday)

Albany 3, Osakis 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Pillager 0

(Albany plays at Wadena Tuesday)

Holdingford 3, Foley 0

(Holdingford will play at Pequot Lakes Tuesday)

