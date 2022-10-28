High School Volleyball Playoff Results October 27
Section 84A
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Elk River 1
(Sartell will play at top seeded Rogers Tuesday)
Section 83A
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0
(28-26, 25-23, 25-13)(Ava Athman had 14 kills and 12 digs and Alexis Helmin had 13 kills for Sauk Rapids)
Detroit Lakes 3, Apollo 0
(DL will host Sauk Rapids Tuesday)
Rocori 3, Becker 0
Alexandria 3, Little Falls 0
(Alexandria plays at Rocori Tuesday)
Section 6AA
Cathedral 3, Royalton 0
(25-14, 25-10, 25-13)(Kayla Sexton had 11 kills and 19 digs and Ellie Voth had 9 kills for Cathedral)
Milaca 3, Pierz 0
(Milaca plays at Cathedral Tuesday)
Melrose 3, Staples-Motley 0
(Melrose will play at top seeded Sauk Centre Tuesday)
Albany 3, Osakis 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Pillager 0
(Albany plays at Wadena Tuesday)
Holdingford 3, Foley 0
(Holdingford will play at Pequot Lakes Tuesday)