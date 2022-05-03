High School Students Can Workout for Free at Planet Fitness

HAMPTON, NH -- High school students can work out for free this summer at any Planet Fitness.

The company announced Monday that high school-age kids between 14 and 19 years old can work out for free at any of its more than 2,200 locations from May 16th through August 31st as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative.

High School Summer Pass was formally known as Teen Summer Challenge, which was launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign-up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period.

St. Cloud has a Planet Fitness location on West Division Street. The next closest locations to St. Cloud are in Elk River and Maple Grove.