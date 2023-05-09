High School Sports Sports Results Monday May 8

Girls Golf:

Granite Ridge Conference Meet @ Little Falls

1) Albany

2) Zimmerman

3) Little Falls

4) Cathedral

(Sophia Anderson of Albany and Paige Johnson of Zimmerman tied for medalist after shooting an 80. Cammy Sand of Cathedral finished in 9th place with a score of 94).

Boys Golf:

Cathedral placed 2nd at the Granite Ridge Conference meet at the Elk River Country Club, posting a team score of 326. Nathan Schuver fired a 79, good for 4th overall. Taylor Kroll carded an 80 to finish 5th, and Landon Swenson shot 81, finishing 8th overall. Cathedral hosts a conference event tomorrow at Wapicada.

Boys Tennis:

Alexandria 4, Foley 3

North Branch 5, Cathedral/St. John's Prep 2

Softball:

Rocori 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Rocori 1

(Jaiden Tretter went 2-3 with a run in game 1 and was 2-4 with a run and 2 RBIs in Game 2 for Sartell)

Cathedral 11, Melrose 4

(Liz Bell had 3 hits, McKenna Buckentine had 3 RBIs and Sam Dingmann had 3 runs scored for Catheral. The Crusaders are 9-3)

Hutchinson 7, St. Cloud 0

Morris Area 14, Sauk Centre 0

Tuesday's Softball Schedule:

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Rocori at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Buffalo at St. Cloud

Cathedral at Little Falls

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(Kade Lewis went 3-3 with 4 runs scored, Wesley Johnson went 3-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Gavan Schulte went 3-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs and Dylan Simones had 2 hits, a run scored and 3 RBIs. Brayden Blonigen threw 4 innings with 1 earned for the Sabres).

Cathedral 7, Minnehaha Academy 3

(Cooper Kosiba, Trevor Fleege, Tommy Gohman and Henry Schloe each had two hits, with Cooper driving in two runs. Jackson Phillipp pitched four strong innings and Ben Brown backed him up with three innings of scoreless relief).

Milaca 6, Becker 4

Morris Area 9, Sauk Centre 2

Tuesday's Schedule:

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud at Rocori

Cathedral at Little Falls

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 13, Rocori 3

Joe Torborg had a goal, an assist, and four ground balls. Brock Brown recorded three ground balls for the Crush. St. Cloud is at Sartell-Sauk Rapids on Friday.