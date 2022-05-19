High School Sports Results: Wednesday May 18
Baseball:
Cathedral 17, Providence Academy 12
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Rocori 3
Albany 8, Mora 3
Paynesville 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Softball:
Cathedral 5, Melrose 0
(Ella Voit complete game win with 13 strikeouts. Rachel Dingmann and Ella with 2 hits and Sam O’Donnell drove in 2 runs. Cathedral is 16-1).
Foley 9, Albany 8
Boys Tennis:
Alexandria 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Monticello 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
St. Cloud 5, Monticello 2
Girls Lacrosse:
Brainerd 20, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 6
Girls Golf:
The Classic in Brainerd
1) Brainerd
7) Sartell-St. Stephen
Granite City Conference
1) Albany
2) Cathedral
Boys Golf:
CLC @ Fergus Falls
1) Sartell-St. Stephen
2) Alexandria
7) St. Cloud
8) Rocori
Granite Ridge Conference
1) Albany
3) Cathedral