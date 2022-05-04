High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 3rd

Softball1 loading...

Softball:

Alexandria 12, St. Cloud 0

Alexandria 17, St. Cloud 8

Foley 8, Little Falls 1

Cathedral 4, Albany 2

Cathedral 9, Albany 3

(Ella Voit earned the win in both games for Cathedral. She had 8 strikeouts in game 1. Katherine Bell and Sam O’Donnell each had 3 hits. Rachel Dingmann drove in 2 runs in Game 1. Kailee Falconer went 2-4 with 4 rbi’s a ndTayla Vought with 4 hits and 3 RBI's in Game 2).

Baseball:

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 1

Rocori 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Willmar 0

Albany 8, Cathedral 2

Foley 2, Little Falls 0

Boys Tennis:

Aitkin 5, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Willmar 1

Boys Lacrosse:

Monticello 8, St. Cloud 7

Girls Lacrosse:

Big Lake 11, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

Boys Golf:

CLC @ Rich-Spring

1) Alexandria

2) Sartell-St. Stephen

5) St. Cloud

6) Sauk Rapids-Rice

7) Rocori