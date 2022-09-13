High School Sports Results: Monday September 12
Volleyball:
Apollo 3, Crosby-Ironton 1
Buffalo 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3, Maple Lake 0
Boys Soccer:
Orono 2, Cathedral 1
(Joe Torborg scored the lone Cathedral goal. Cathedral is 4-1)
St. Paul Central 4, Tech 0
St. Francis 3, Becker 2
Monticello 2, Big Lake 1
Girls Soccer:
Cathedral 2, Little Falls 2 (overtime)
(Hope Schueller and Emily Schaupp scored goals for Cathedral and Amelia Newiger had 7 saves)
Willmar 6, Rocori 0
Monticello 5, Big Lake 0
St. Francis 2, Becker 0