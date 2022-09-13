High School Sports Results: Monday September 12

Cathedral-Volleyball-Court loading...

Volleyball:

Apollo 3, Crosby-Ironton 1

Buffalo 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3, Maple Lake 0

Boys Soccer:

Orono 2, Cathedral 1

(Joe Torborg scored the lone Cathedral goal. Cathedral is 4-1)

St. Paul Central 4, Tech 0

St. Francis 3, Becker 2

Monticello 2, Big Lake 1

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 2, Little Falls 2 (overtime)

(Hope Schueller and Emily Schaupp scored goals for Cathedral and Amelia Newiger had 7 saves)

Willmar 6, Rocori 0

Monticello 5, Big Lake 0

St. Francis 2, Becker 0